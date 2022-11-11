Listed companies are putting greenhouse-gas emissions into the atmosphere at a rate that would warm the planet by 2.9 degrees Celsius, MSCI says. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Asia-Pacific firms’ emissions could cause Earth to warm by 2.9 degrees, wreak havoc, MSCI says
- Emissions from listed companies in Asia-Pacific are on track to warm the planet by 2.9 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, MSCI says
- Governments’ climate change mitigation commitments made so far could contain global warming to between 2.4 and 2.6 degrees, according to the UNEP
Listed companies are putting greenhouse-gas emissions into the atmosphere at a rate that would warm the planet by 2.9 degrees Celsius, MSCI says. Photo: Reuters