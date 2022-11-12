The opening of Playmobil’s experience store in Shanghai was delayed for four months due to the city’s lockdown. Photo: Handout
Zero-Covid policy has foreign firms re-evaluating China’s role in their global operations, trade group warns

  • The ‘efficiency, reliability and predictability’ of the China market have been called into question, the European Union Chamber of Commerce says
  • Yet China will continue to draw foreign companies, who express ‘unwavering confidence’ in their growth prospects in its massive consumer market

Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 12 Nov, 2022

