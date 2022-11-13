Royal Ascot, a housing estate in the Fo Tan area of Sha Tin district in Hong Kong, has seen the largest decline in home prices among housing estates in the city this year. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong home prices to plummet 25 per cent this year in some areas, slump is ‘sharper than it appears’, agents say
- Prices at two housing estates have nosedived more than 20 per cent this year and may end 2022 down 25 per cent, according to Midland Realty
- Prolonged Covid-19 restrictions, rising interest rates and high emigration are driving the worst decline since 2008, property agents say
Royal Ascot, a housing estate in the Fo Tan area of Sha Tin district in Hong Kong, has seen the largest decline in home prices among housing estates in the city this year. Photo: Handout