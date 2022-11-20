Korean asset manager Mirae Asset Global Investments’ US$3 billion purchase of the International Finance Center Seoul from Brookfield Asset Management fell through during the third quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia-Pacific commercial property deals hit 10-year low and called-off purchases spike as interest rates freeze investment
- In the July-to-September period, commercial real estate deals in the region fell by about 40 per cent to US$33 billion, according to MSCI
- Sluggish deal-making is likely to persist well into next year, analysts say
