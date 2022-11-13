Flats under construction in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
China plans to rescue property firms in strongest sign yet that policymakers are easing a years-long clampdown on sector
- People’s Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission have jointly issued a notice to financial institutions laying out plans to ensure the ‘stable and healthy development’ of the sector, sources say
- Authorities have sought to defuse the property crisis with a raft of measures in the past few months
Flats under construction in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters