A large screen shows stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai in this file photo from October 2022. A bottoming of the market and the beginning of stronger performance is visible, says Elaine Tse, a portfolio manager at the US-based asset management firm. Photo: EPA-EFE
With China on ‘extended’ path to reopening, emerging market equities will outperform peers in developed economies, record double-digit growth, Allspring analyst says

  • Double-digit upside is backed by better economic recovery and earnings growth into next year, portfolio manager focusing on emerging market equities says
  • China is in a position to easily introduce more supportive economic policies and its economic recovery into 2023 could still look rosy

Iris Ouyang

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Nov, 2022

