The sun sets over the construction site of a housing complex in Jinshan, a suburb of Shanghai, on October 20, 2022. Photo: AFP
‘Turning point’ for China’s property developers: Beijing measures to ease credit crunch, stabilise sector, analysts say
- The most aggressive policy moves so far should ‘ease developers’ liquidity pressure markedly in the near term’, says a CGS-CIMB Securities analyst
- Overall China will inject 1.3 trillion yuan (US$184 billion) into the property sector, according to investment bank Jefferies
The sun sets over the construction site of a housing complex in Jinshan, a suburb of Shanghai, on October 20, 2022. Photo: AFP