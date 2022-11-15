The LSEG continues to ‘have a very good relationship and a very constructive partnership’ with HKEX, Schwimmer says. Photo: Reuters
The LSEG continues to ‘have a very good relationship and a very constructive partnership’ with HKEX, Schwimmer says. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business

exclusive | Refinitiv ‘generates a lot of cash’ for London Stock Exchange Group, was the right deal instead of HKEX takeover, CEO David Schwimmer says

  • HKEX made a surprise bid for the operator of London Stock Exchange in September 2019, which was conditional on LSEG dropping its offer to buy Refinitiv
  • LSEG rejected the HKEX offer and went ahead with the acquisition of Refinitiv, and is ‘very pleased with how that has worked out’, CEO says

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The LSEG continues to ‘have a very good relationship and a very constructive partnership’ with HKEX, Schwimmer says. Photo: Reuters
The LSEG continues to ‘have a very good relationship and a very constructive partnership’ with HKEX, Schwimmer says. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE