Luxury apartments and residential buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Luxury apartments and residential buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong property
Business

Luxury home sales in Hong Kong expected to hit a 9-year low in 2022 amid rising interest rates and pandemic effects, Centaline says

  • Only 1,800 new and used homes worth more than HK$20 million are expected to be sold this year, according to forecast
  • Analysts say the luxury property market in the city has been hit by a double whammy of US interest rate hikes and negative pandemic effects

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:33am, 15 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Luxury apartments and residential buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Luxury apartments and residential buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE