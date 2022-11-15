Luxury apartments and residential buildings in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Luxury home sales in Hong Kong expected to hit a 9-year low in 2022 amid rising interest rates and pandemic effects, Centaline says
- Only 1,800 new and used homes worth more than HK$20 million are expected to be sold this year, according to forecast
- Analysts say the luxury property market in the city has been hit by a double whammy of US interest rate hikes and negative pandemic effects
