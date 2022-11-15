Thousands of heavy-duty trucks loaded with coal extending as long as 130 kilometres from the Mongolia-China border on a road in the Gobi desert. Photo: Reuters
China faces uphill battle in coal transition, but ditching fossil fuel crucial to stave off climate change impact: IEA

  • China accounts for over half of the 2,185 gigawatts global coal‐fired power capacity, according to the IEA
  • Global coal demand has been stable at near record highs – averaging around 5,500 million tonnes per year for the past decade

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 2:00pm, 15 Nov, 2022

