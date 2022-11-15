The Kwai Tsing terminal in Hong Kong. It handled 0.96 million TEUs in October, a decline of about 20 per cent compared to last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong leader John Lee calls for city to attract more high-quality maritime businesses

  • Hong Kong will continue to serve as the businesses and logistics gateway between mainland China and the world, city leader tells World Maritime Merchants Forum
  • Port of Hong Kong, one of the world’s busiest, has been hit hard by the outbreak of Covid-19 and a slowdown in global economic growth

Pearl Liu
Updated: 9:11pm, 15 Nov, 2022

