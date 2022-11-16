China exported 3.2 million tonnes of steel products to the EU and the UK last year. Photo: Reuters
EU levels playing field as Chinese, Asian exporters are required to provide emissions data ahead of carbon tax
- The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which aims to level the playing field for imports and domestic products in terms of carbon emissions, kicks in next year
- The rules will be applied initially to at least five industries: cement, aluminium, fertilisers, steel and electricity
