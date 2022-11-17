A view of the Pinnacle at Duxton public housing apartment blocks in Singapore on August 19, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Singapore new-home sales plunge to two-year low as cooling measures kick in while analysts expect prices to soften

  • Developers sold 312 new homes in Singapore in October, down 68.4 per cent from 987 in September, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority
  • Wait-and-see approach among buyers in wake of new cooling measures should lead to price softening, analysts say

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:30am, 17 Nov, 2022

