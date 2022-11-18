BaseHall 2 in Hongkong Land’s Jardine House is set to open in December. Photo: Handout
Hongkong Land upsizes Jardine House food hall to satisfy tenants’ growing F&B hunger as landlords adapt to changing landscape
- The 18,000 sq ft BaseHall 2 in the basement of Jardine House will have more than 20 new food and drink concepts
- The vacancy rates of prime office buildings in Hong Kong rose to 10.5 per cent in September, from 9.6 per cent in August
