People walk past closed shops in Mong Kok. Some distressed owners are selling their units at heavily discounted prices as the segment shows no signs of improving. Photo: Edmond So
Street level shops, offices and industrial property bear the brunt of Hong Kong’s stuttering economy
- Midland IC&I slashes forecast for industrial property, office and shop transactions by 15 per cent to about 4,700 this year, the lowest since 2020
- A street level shop in Wan Chai sold recently for less than half the original purchase price of HK$33.5 million (US$4.3 million) nine years ago as sentiment remains weak
