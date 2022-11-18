The central business district of Beijing. Moody’s Analytics had closed its offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen and let go of about 100 people, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Moody’s affiliate responds to reports of lay-offs and office closures in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen by vowing to maintain ‘strong presence in China’
- Moody’s continues to maintain a strong presence in China and to contribute to its sustainable growth, firm says
- Rumours on Chinese social media suggested earlier this week that it had started laying off staff in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen
The central business district of Beijing. Moody’s Analytics had closed its offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen and let go of about 100 people, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE