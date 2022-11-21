Equipping existing hydrogen production facilities in China with carbon storage technology is a key strategy to reduce emissions and enlarge the country’s low-emission hydrogen supply. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
China’s strategy to produce hydrogen from coal does not support long-term decarbonisation goal, experts say

  • Two-thirds of the 33 million tonnes of hydrogen produced in China in 2020 was produced from coal, emitting 360 million tonnes of carbon dioxide
  • A shift to low-emission production of hydrogen is crucial to China achieving its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, report says

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue

Updated: 12:21pm, 21 Nov, 2022

