Equipping existing hydrogen production facilities in China with carbon storage technology is a key strategy to reduce emissions and enlarge the country’s low-emission hydrogen supply. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s strategy to produce hydrogen from coal does not support long-term decarbonisation goal, experts say
- Two-thirds of the 33 million tonnes of hydrogen produced in China in 2020 was produced from coal, emitting 360 million tonnes of carbon dioxide
- A shift to low-emission production of hydrogen is crucial to China achieving its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060, report says
