People walk past at residential property advertisements displayed in the window of an estate agency in Taikoo Shing on October 11, 2022. Property transactions are expected to hit a 32-year low of 64,000 this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s top property agencies to cut more than 3,000 jobs, close branches to slash costs as sales slump endures
- The city’s four major residential property agencies will let 3,100 people go through the beginning of 2023
- Property transactions are expected to hit a 32-year low of 64,000 in 2022, meaning meagre commissions for many of the city’s more than 41,000 agents
