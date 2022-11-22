An excavator at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Wuhan on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Evergrande surrenders 11 plots of land to Wuhan with zero refund, after letting them sit idle since 2017
- The land parcels, measuring a combined 1.5 million square metres, were surrendered to authorities in the Hubei provincial capital without compensation
- The land, originally named the Badeng New City, was bought for 5.6 billion yuan in August 2017 and renamed Evergrande Technology Tourism City
