An excavator at the construction site of a China Evergrande Group development in Wuhan on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China property
Business

Evergrande surrenders 11 plots of land to Wuhan with zero refund, after letting them sit idle since 2017

  • The land parcels, measuring a combined 1.5 million square metres, were surrendered to authorities in the Hubei provincial capital without compensation
  • The land, originally named the Badeng New City, was bought for 5.6 billion yuan in August 2017 and renamed Evergrande Technology Tourism City

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:42am, 22 Nov, 2022

