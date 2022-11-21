Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are seen behind a gate in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s greenhouse gas emissions entered decline last summer, but spiralling energy demand could slow decarbonisation
- Decarbonisation targets could be hard to attain unless China achieves slower growth in energy demand, according to a new report from a climate think tank
- Investments in coal versus clean energy, as well as the pace of economic growth, will determine when emissions peak, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
Chimneys of a coal-fired power plant are seen behind a gate in Shanghai on October 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters