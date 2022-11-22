A currency exchange shop in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay district on 5 January 2017. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong’s dollar rises towards the strong half of the band as short sellers bail
- The Hong Kong dollar saw its biggest intraday rise in three years on Monday to 7.8039 per dollar, bringing its gain for November to 0.6 per cent
- That is the closest it’s been to the midpoint of its 7.75 to 7.85 trading band since February
