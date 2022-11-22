Hong Kong’s Lohas Park housing development. Sentiment for Hong Kong property remains weak, says Singapore-based bank UOB Kay Hian. Photo: AFP
Citibank expects Hong Kong property prices to fall another 10 per cent, bottom out in second quarter of 2023
- Property prices to fall another 10 per cent from October to the second quarter of 2023, bank says
- Rising interest rates are the ‘biggest negative factor’ affecting market, executive says
Hong Kong’s Lohas Park housing development. Sentiment for Hong Kong property remains weak, says Singapore-based bank UOB Kay Hian. Photo: AFP