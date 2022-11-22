Hong Kong’s Lohas Park housing development. Sentiment for Hong Kong property remains weak, says Singapore-based bank UOB Kay Hian. Photo: AFP
Citibank expects Hong Kong property prices to fall another 10 per cent, bottom out in second quarter of 2023

  • Property prices to fall another 10 per cent from October to the second quarter of 2023, bank says
  • Rising interest rates are the ‘biggest negative factor’ affecting market, executive says

Salina Li
Updated: 7:11pm, 22 Nov, 2022

