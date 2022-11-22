The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has awarded a 65,000 square metre site to a unit of Sun Hung Kai Properties. Photo: Sam Tsang
Lone bidder Sun Hung Kai Properties wins West Kowloon commercial plot as tough market deters rival bids

  • The Artist Square Tower Project comprises office, retail and entertainment features in the district billed as Hong Kong’s premier arts hub
  • Rival developers are likely to have been put off by a property market struggling with rising interest rates and knock-on effects from the pandemic

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:26pm, 22 Nov, 2022

