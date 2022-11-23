A still from the forthcoming 20th Century Fox movie Avatar: The Way of Water. Photo: 20th Century Fox
Walt Disney finally gets a break in China with a December 16 date to show Avatar 2
- The Avatar sequel has been approved to be shown in mainland China’s cinemas on December 16, a day after showing in Hong Kong
- Disney had screened footage for executives of China Film Group earlier this year, raising prospects for a release in the country
