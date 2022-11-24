Diners enjoy lunch at Central Market in Hong Kong on October 20, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s restaurant ranks expand faster than before Covid-19, as eateries prove more resilient than retail
- The number of licensed restaurants has grown 3.9 per cent since 2020, slightly faster than from 2017 to 2019, according to a CBRE report
- Restaurant receipts fell by 8.1 per cent in the three years from 2019 to 2021, but the decline was narrower than the 10.1 per cent plunge in overall retail sales
