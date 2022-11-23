A fashion tycoon who once hoped to build an empire billed as China’s version of LVMH has lost a prime office property and three car-parking spaces in Central, as a receiver is now seeking to sell the portfolio for HK$500 million (US$64 million), according to sources familiar with the matter. The receiver has appointed international property agent Savills to sell the 13,880 sq ft 23rd floor of Bank of America Tower in Central, along with three parking spaces, the property agency said on Wednesday. The statement did not disclose the original buyer, but sources confirmed the property was bought in 2018 by a company controlled by debt-ridden fashion tycoon Qiu Yafu and other directors. The asking price, which works out to HK$36,000 per square foot, is HK$200 million less than the HK$701.8 million (HK$50,000 per square foot) a company called Forever Winner International Development paid for it, according to data from the Land Registry. Qiu, via his Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, made US$4 billion worth of overseas acquisitions in three years starting from 2015 in an attempt to build a luxury empire on the level of LVMH , the French powerhouse that owns its namesakes Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessey, as well as many other brands. Ruyi’s acquisitions included UK outerwear maker Aquascutum and French fashion retailer SMCP, whose labels include Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. The group also bought Hong Kong-listed Trinity, which controls British bespoke tailor Gieves & Hawkes, in 2017 from Victor Fung Kwok-king, the chairman of the Li & Fung Group. Ruyi, which means “according to one’s wishes” in Chinese, however, has not been able to achieve Qiu’s dream. Starting in 2019, the private luxury clothing giant had difficulty paying the debts from its global shopping spree. After the Covid-19 pandemic made things worse, the company delayed a domestic bond repayment on a 1 billion yuan note twice between March and June 2020, according to Bloomberg reports at the time. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Shandong Ruyi’s debt into the junk zone to Caa3 in March 2020, after lowering it to Caa1 in December 2019. The ratings agency withdrew its ratings for the company in May due to insufficient information. The Post has contacted Ruyi by email but received no response, while Qiu could not be reached for comment. The Hong Kong stock exchange delisted Trinity on October 31 after an 18-month suspension of trading in its shares. Trinity has been undergoing liquidation since August last year, according to a winding-up order by the Bermuda Court, according to its exchange filings. Trinity’s subsidiary brands, including Gieves & Hawkes, Cerruti 1881 and Kent & Curwen, “continue to carry on their business as usual”, joint liquidators Fok hei-yu, Daniel Chow Wai-shing and Edward Whittaker said in a stock exchange filing in January. “The joint liquidators have been assessing the financial position of the group and considering the opportunity of a possible restructuring of the group,” the filing said. Additional reporting by Peggy Sito and Lam Ka Sing