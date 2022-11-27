Achelous Pure Metal founder and technical director Alan Wong Yuk-chun at a joint venture metals recycling plant in Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Photo: Handout
Achelous Pure Metal founder and technical director Alan Wong Yuk-chun at a joint venture metals recycling plant in Inner Mongolia autonomous region. Photo: Handout
Business of climate change
Catching new-energy vehicle boom, Hong Kong start-up plans to recover valuable metals from rare-earth processing waste

  • Achelous is seeking investors for a research and refining facility in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area to recover wastes from rare-earth processing plants
  • Tighter environmental curbs and high energy costs make refining and waste recovery efforts profitable, co-founder says

Eric Ng
Updated: 11:04am, 27 Nov, 2022

