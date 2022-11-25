Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary of Hong Kong SAR, attends the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit in Central on November 2, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Sam Tsang
Hong Kong to see finance firms import more global talent after recent summit’s ‘powerful message’: Financial Secretary Paul Chan
- ‘Many’ institutions have vowed to hire more locals and send more global leaders to Hong Kong, Chan said on Friday
- He also reiterated the city’s commitment to becoming a virtual assets hub despite the recent collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange
