A construction site in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg
China property: will mortgage rates at 13-year low help Beijing attract buyers back to stagnant market?
- Mortgage rates for first homes in 100 cities have fallen to 4.09 per cent from a peak of 5.74 per cent in September 2021, according to data compiled by Beike Research Institute
- Backed by Beijing’s 16-point policy, local governments have more room to optimise their policies and stimulate demand, analyst says
A construction site in Shenzhen. Photo: Bloomberg