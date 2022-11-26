The Baihetan hydropower plant is seen in operation on the border between Qiaojia county of Yunnan province and Ningnan county of Sichuan province in China on June 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters
China’s coal plants consumed a city’s worth of extra water every day during summer drought, alarming climate analysts
- Coal power plants consumed excess water equal to a city of 1.2 million people every day during the 2022 drought, TransitionZero found
- Propping up the grid with coal during drought exacerbates the very water shortages that limit hydroelectric generation, organisation says
