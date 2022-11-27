Construction is in progress at Villa Garda I in Lohas Park in Hong Kong on June 25, 2022. The property was developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land. Photo: SCMP / Sun Yeung
Construction is in progress at Villa Garda I in Lohas Park in Hong Kong on June 25, 2022. The property was developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land. Photo: SCMP / Sun Yeung
Hong Kong property
Business

Sino Group, Hongkong Land push to make city a hub for property-tech development in Asia, nurturing innovative start-ups

  • Hong Kong’s spot within the Greater Bay Area can attract start-ups and give the city a leg up on competitors like Singapore, Sino Group executive says
  • City has a role to play nurturing everything from useful apps for tenants to cleaning robots that can climb treacherous façades

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 3:00pm, 27 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction is in progress at Villa Garda I in Lohas Park in Hong Kong on June 25, 2022. The property was developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land. Photo: SCMP / Sun Yeung
Construction is in progress at Villa Garda I in Lohas Park in Hong Kong on June 25, 2022. The property was developed by Sino Land, K Wah International and China Merchants Land. Photo: SCMP / Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE