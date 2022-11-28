Foggy weather makes for a gloomy view of Victoria Harbour from the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront on November 25, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Edmond So
Hong Kong-listed firms ‘strongly’ advised to prepare for ISSB climate-disclosure demands, bourse operator says
- Issuers should get familiar with the new ISSB climate-disclosure standards, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing said in report on Friday
- Just over 85 per cent of 400 listed companies studied had made disclosures on three climate-specific requirements added in 2020, HKEX said
