Office towers in Hong Kong that meet sustainability criteria can get a higher rental premium than those without such certification. Photo: Dickson Lee
Office towers in Hong Kong that meet sustainability criteria can get a higher rental premium than those without such certification. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business of climate change
Business

Green office towers in Hong Kong command the highest rental premium in Asia, JLL says

  • Grade A buildings in Hong Kong with green certification fetched rental premiums up to 28 per cent more because of limited supply
  • The premium for green buildings in Singapore ranged between 4 per cent and 9 per cent amid ample supply

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:30am, 30 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Office towers in Hong Kong that meet sustainability criteria can get a higher rental premium than those without such certification. Photo: Dickson Lee
Office towers in Hong Kong that meet sustainability criteria can get a higher rental premium than those without such certification. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE