Environmentally-friendly steel on a commercial scale in Asia is still decades away, according to Australian mining giant BHP. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Green steel’ is still decades away in Asia as hydrogen struggles to replace coal-fired furnaces, says mining giant BHP
- The youth of the region’s blast furnace steel plants makes it difficult to justify the costs of converting to hydrogen-enabled facilities
- Steel contributed 15 per cent of China’s carbon dioxide emissions, the second-highest proportion after the power generation sector
