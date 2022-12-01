A band performs during the gala dinner at the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, Wan Chai. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
HSBC’s taipan Peter Wong feted for four-decade banking achievement at DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- Douglas Woo, the chairman and managing director of Wheelock and Company Limited, was the Business Person of the Year
- Mary Huen, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank, won the Executive award
