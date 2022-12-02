China Evergrande Group’s founder and chairman Hui Ka-yan during the developer’s 2016 financial results announcement in Hong Kong on 28 March 2017. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Evergrande’s Hui Ka-yan orders executives to speed up construction, step up marketing, as shared voice clip debunks suicide rumour
- Hui spoke to Evergrande’s management today, according to executives, who shared screen grabs of his instructions and voice mail on social media
- China Evergrande Group has the dubious honour of being the world’s most indebted developer, with US$300 billion in liabilities as of 2019
