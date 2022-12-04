Prices of flats in Telford Gardens have slumped 30 per cent this year. Photo: Handout
Bad news: Hong Kong homeowners looking to sell may have missed window as price decline set to deepen

  • The Centa-City Leading Index, which has already lost 16.8 per cent since the peak in August 2021, is expected to decline further to nearly 25 per cent by late January
  • The decline for some estates has exceeded that level, with Telford Gardens in Kowloon Bay witnessing a slump of 30 per cent

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:00am, 4 Dec, 2022

