Tourists seen arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport in January 2022. Bali’s tourism industry is still witnessing a significant slowdown due to the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Bali to Jakarta, Indonesia eyes property, economic boost with residency visa plan for foreign investors
- With a US$130,000 minimum deposit and income-tax holiday, foreign investors may qualify for local residency for five to 10 years
- Scheme may surpass the popularity of Malaysia’s ‘second home’ residency programme, Juwai’s CEO Ansari says
Tourists seen arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport in January 2022. Bali’s tourism industry is still witnessing a significant slowdown due to the pandemic. Photo: EPA-EFE