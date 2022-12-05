People cross Pedder Street in Central in March 2022. Government measures and the city’s position in the Greater Bay Area will help attract insurance companies, Chief Executive John Lee said. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong leader John Lee outlines measures to lure international insurers, make city regional risk-management hub
- Chief Executive John Lee unveiled a road map for the development of the local insurance industry at the annual Asian Insurance Forum on Monday
- The city can act as insurance hub for the Greater Bay Area, the Belt and Road Initiative and projects related to climate change
