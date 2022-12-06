A worker stands outside the construction site of an office building owned by Aoyuan Group. Photo: Reuters
Developer China Aoyuan posts note saying it is in talks to sell stake in property services unit as liquidity crisis rumbles on
- The Guangzhou-based company posted a statement on its official website saying it wants to sell a 29.9 per cent stake in Aoyuan Healthy Life Group
- China Aoyuan Group has been struggling after it officially defaulted on US$1.08 billion of senior notes in January this year
