Helen Qiao, left, chief Greater China economist, and Winnie Wu, co-head of China equity research, of BofA Global Research. Photo: Edmond So
Zero-Covid: China reopening presents ‘great opportunity to buy’ Chinese stocks with valuation upside, Bank of America says
- ‘It is a great opportunity to buy the dips in the next few months’ while doubts about reopening path persists, co-head of China equity research Winnie Wu says
- Corporate profits should see a double-digit growth next year, supporting an expansion in price-earnings multiple
Helen Qiao, left, chief Greater China economist, and Winnie Wu, co-head of China equity research, of BofA Global Research. Photo: Edmond So