Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), pictured in the Post’s office on December 6, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese yuan playing ‘complementary’ role in interbank settlement, but CIPS won’t rival Swift, says global central bank boss
- China’s clearing and settlement service is no substitute for the global payment system Swift, says Agustin Carstens of Bank of International Settlements
- Digital central bank currencies will enhance efficiency but must be developed with care, while cryptocurrency is “not money” and must be regulated, he says
Agustin Carstens, general manager of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), pictured in the Post’s office on December 6, 2022. Photo: Dickson Lee