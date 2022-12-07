An Anta Sports store in Shenzhen in southern China on November 9, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock.
China’s Anta may sell shares of Amer, the owner of Arc’teryx, Atomic, Salomon, Wilson and other sports brands
- Anta and its co-investors in the Wilson tennis racket maker are holding preliminary talks with investment banks for an IPO that could raise about US$1 billion or more
- The group, which includes private equity firm FountainVest Partners, is considering a listing that could take place as early as next year
