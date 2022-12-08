Greater deployment of mature satellite technologies in key sectors could augment emissions reduction by 9 per cent, and widespread usage of both mature and nascent technologies could double that to 18 per cent, according to a report. Photo: Shutterstock
Greater deployment of mature satellite technologies in key sectors could augment emissions reduction by 9 per cent, and widespread usage of both mature and nascent technologies could double that to 18 per cent, according to a report. Photo: Shutterstock
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: Inmarsat report says satellite technology can cut a decade from push towards net-zero carbon emissions

  • If key sectors ‘fully deployed’ existing technology by 2030 and nascent technologies by 2040, the world could reach net zero by 2040, report says
  • Areas where satellites can help include optimising ship speeds to match berthing times and spotting methane leaks

Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:00am, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Greater deployment of mature satellite technologies in key sectors could augment emissions reduction by 9 per cent, and widespread usage of both mature and nascent technologies could double that to 18 per cent, according to a report. Photo: Shutterstock
Greater deployment of mature satellite technologies in key sectors could augment emissions reduction by 9 per cent, and widespread usage of both mature and nascent technologies could double that to 18 per cent, according to a report. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE