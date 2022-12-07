The lithium supply chain has several downsides for the environment, as it requires large quantities of water and energy, and discharges heavy-metal pollutants. Photo: Shutterstock Images
‘Asia’s lithium capital’ grinds to a halt as output of battery material stops in Yichun amid pollution investigation in Jiangxi province’s Jin River
- Shenzhen-listed Yongxing Special Materials Tech says it has halted production in Yichun to facilitate the investigation
- Environmental protection in the new energy production process has been ‘neglected’, analyst says
The lithium supply chain has several downsides for the environment, as it requires large quantities of water and energy, and discharges heavy-metal pollutants. Photo: Shutterstock Images