The lithium supply chain has several downsides for the environment, as it requires large quantities of water and energy, and discharges heavy-metal pollutants. Photo: Shutterstock Images
‘Asia’s lithium capital’ grinds to a halt as output of battery material stops in Yichun amid pollution investigation in Jiangxi province’s Jin River

  • Shenzhen-listed Yongxing Special Materials Tech says it has halted production in Yichun to facilitate the investigation
  • Environmental protection in the new energy production process has been ‘neglected’, analyst says

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:30pm, 7 Dec, 2022

