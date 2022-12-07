Jack Ma, founder and former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding, at the Oshima station of the Kindai University’s Aquaculture Research Institute in Wakayama prefecture on the southernmost tip of Japan’s Honshu island. Photo: Handout
Jack Ma gives up title at Zhejiang guild as Alibaba founder keeps up his post-retirement study of fisheries and agriculture
- Ma was briefed by researchers at the Kindai University’s Aquaculture Research Institute about the raising cycle of bluefin tuna
- Ma has stepped down as the president of the General Association of Zhejiang Entrepreneurs
