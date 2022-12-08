Sunshine Insurance’s net profit rose 6 per cent to 6.02 billion yuan last year. Photo: Weibo
Sunshine’s US$824 million IPO a boost for Hong Kong even as Beijing insurer prices stock offering at lower end of range
- Sunshine sells 1.15 billion shares at the bottom of the price range it marketed to investors
- International institutional investors show greater interest in the offering than local retail investors
Sunshine Insurance’s net profit rose 6 per cent to 6.02 billion yuan last year. Photo: Weibo