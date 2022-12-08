Any move to change the Hong Kong dollar’s peg to the US dollar is a long-term proposition that would be done with ample warning, according to Barclays analysts. Photo: Shutterstock
Bad news for Hong Kong currency short-sellers as Barclays sees peg status quo while yuan shortcomings hinder repeg
- Speculation on peg change is ‘premature’, as the yuan is not yet freely convertible and yuan products for the Exchange Fund to invest in are lacking
- BIS top boss also told the Post that the peg has given Hong Kong ‘certainty’ and ‘monetary stability’
