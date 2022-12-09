Listings for residential properties for sale at a real estate agency in Hong Kong on December 5, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
Global home prices may fall next year in nine of 15 markets as higher rates jack up mortgages and tamp demand

  • Prices are likely to drop next year in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK and the US due to rising interest rates, Fitch Ratings says
  • China, where prices had risen by the most since the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in 2020, is seeing a reversal in fortunes as the property market is in crisis

Yulu Ao
Yulu Ao

Updated: 10:07am, 9 Dec, 2022

