Listings for residential properties for sale at a real estate agency in Hong Kong on December 5, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg.
Global home prices may fall next year in nine of 15 markets as higher rates jack up mortgages and tamp demand
- Prices are likely to drop next year in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK and the US due to rising interest rates, Fitch Ratings says
- China, where prices had risen by the most since the Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in 2020, is seeing a reversal in fortunes as the property market is in crisis
