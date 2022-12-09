An advertisement for property developer Sunac China Holdings is seen at a residential complex in Shanghai in March 2018. Photo: Reuters
Chinese property developer Sunac unveils US$9.1 billion restructuring plan with debt-to-equity swap, dollar bonds
- A filing proposes swapping US$3 billion to US$4 billion of debt for ordinary shares or equity-linked instruments
- The rest would be converted into dollar-denominated public bonds with maturities of two to eight years, with interest payments after two years
